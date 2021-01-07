Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPRX. BidaskClub cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.48% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 955,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,070,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,784,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 474,984 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

