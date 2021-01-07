Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $2.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $147.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In related news, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $108,718.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

