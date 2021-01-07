Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Get Cathay Pacific Airways alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cathay Pacific Airways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,772. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay Pacific Airways (CPCAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay Pacific Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.