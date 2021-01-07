CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBTX. TheStreet raised shares of CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of CBTX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CBTX opened at $27.71 on Monday. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $688.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 510.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CBTX by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

