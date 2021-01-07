CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised CBTX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

CBTX stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.45 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.03. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. CBTX’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 2.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CBTX by 82.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,461 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in CBTX by 94.2% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CBTX by 5,943.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

