CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CECE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Shares of CECE opened at $7.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $263.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.37 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $33,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,594.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 256,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.