Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) were up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.56 and last traded at $28.95. Approximately 452,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 381,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

CLLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.10.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.02). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. The company had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 33.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

