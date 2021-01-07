Celo Dollar Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $19.76 million and approximately $106,404.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

CUSD is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 19,802,598 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

