Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 5.3%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) shot up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.79 and last traded at $52.15. 2,586,871 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,203,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CELH. Roth Capital upped their price target on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celsius has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.97 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.15.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in Celsius during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 559.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

