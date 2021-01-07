CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group began coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price target on CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.28.

CX stock opened at $5.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.89.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 251,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 37.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 324,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 501,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 149,015 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 232.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 108,536 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

