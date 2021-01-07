CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of NYSE:CX opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.39. CEMEX has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that CEMEX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 140.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 375,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CEMEX by 757.9% in the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 2,360,362 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 25.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

