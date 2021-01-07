Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.64%.

Shares of CETX stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

