Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Shares Up 7.4%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares shot up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.64. 23,123,361 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 18,331,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.18.

Several research firms have commented on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $7.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.23.

The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 498.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

