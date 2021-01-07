Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.88.

NYSE:CVE opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.34). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

