Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centogene is a commercial-stage company focused on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians and pharmaceutical companies. The Companys goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using their knowledge of the global rare disease market, including epidemiological and clinical data and innovative biomarkers. “

Get Centogene alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Kempen & Co initiated coverage on Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Centogene in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Centogene in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CNTG stock opened at $11.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. Equities research analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Centogene by 125.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Centogene by 637.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centogene by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Centogene during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centogene (CNTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.