Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CENT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $42.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.31. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 371.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 324.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 202.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

