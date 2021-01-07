Centric Cash Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Centric Cash token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a market capitalization of $147,360.79 and $202,341.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001255 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 126.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 83.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Centric Cash

CNS is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 780,414,246 tokens. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com.

Centric Cash Token Trading

Centric Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.