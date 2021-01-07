Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. provides human capital management software company. It provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management functionality. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ceridian HCM from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ceridian HCM from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of CDAY opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,242.03 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,581,947.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceridian HCM (CDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.