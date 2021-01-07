Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.

CERT stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Certara has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Get Certara alerts:

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.