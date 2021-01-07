CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives $48.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.57.

CEVA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Northland Securities upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.70. The stock had a trading volume of 342,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,831. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,986.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $50.86.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 115.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,115,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,898,000 after acquiring an additional 598,668 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 138.4% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after acquiring an additional 210,763 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 467.9% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 132,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after acquiring an additional 109,293 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 899.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 79,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 196.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 55,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.