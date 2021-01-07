CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Head-To-Head Analysis

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiwi has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Qiwi shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Qiwi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CFN Enterprises $870,000.00 6.38 $8.37 million N/A N/A Qiwi $635.40 million 0.99 $74.90 million $1.73 5.99

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares CFN Enterprises and Qiwi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CFN Enterprises -1,019.62% -2,402.45% -2,711.86% Qiwi 12.42% 26.92% 10.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CFN Enterprises and Qiwi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiwi 2 1 0 0 1.33

Qiwi has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.77%. Given Qiwi’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qiwi is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Summary

Qiwi beats CFN Enterprises on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc., a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. It also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues. In addition, the company offers CFN Enterprises' services that are designed to help private companies prepare to go public and public companies grow their shareholder base through sponsored content and marketing outreach. CFN Enterprises Inc. distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 111,000 kiosks and 23,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Further, it provides digital banking services to retail customers under the Rocketbank name; and to small and medium businesses under the Tochka name. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

