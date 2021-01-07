CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to $105.50 at CIBC

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from $91.50 to $105.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of CGI from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.39.

GIB stock opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.56. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $46.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. CGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,370,000 after acquiring an additional 83,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 0.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 1,652,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,839,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

