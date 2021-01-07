CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Increased to C$105.50 by Analysts at CIBC

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$91.50 to C$105.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$102.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$101.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$106.05.

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$99.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$25.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$91.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. CGI has a 1-year low of C$67.23 and a 1-year high of C$114.49.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

