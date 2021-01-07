Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) Shares Gap Up to $22.90

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.90, but opened at $23.90. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) shares last traded at $23.20, with a volume of 134,026 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of £125.29 million and a P/E ratio of -3.51.

In other news, insider Martin Andersson acquired 7,500,000 shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100,000 ($2,743,663.44).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L)

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

