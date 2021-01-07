Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Cut to “Neutral” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Change Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.66.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of CHNG stock opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHNG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Change Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.