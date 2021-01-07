Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CHNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. CSFB increased their price objective on Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.01.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $92,000.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

