Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Business Financial Services worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.4% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 762,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 38,797 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 23.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 376.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,673 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $174.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.35.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Business Financial Services from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

