Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $293,000 Holdings in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of BayCom worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCML. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BayCom by 15.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 63.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 502.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCML stock opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $183.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.01.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BayCom Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BCML. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BayCom from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BayCom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

