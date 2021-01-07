Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,000 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of PFSweb worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 500.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.56.

Shares of PFSweb stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 million, a P/E ratio of -107.98 and a beta of 1.86. PFSweb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. PFSweb had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $77.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that PFSweb, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $25,047.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,035.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Willoughby sold 15,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $101,439.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,990.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,644 shares of company stock worth $187,765 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. It operates in two segments, PFS Operations and LiveArea Professional Services. The company offers commerce strategy and consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection; and omni-channel experience design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

