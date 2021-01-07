Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,012 Shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of PCB Bancorp worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 9.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 43.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PCB stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $160.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.89. PCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.70 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that PCB Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $77,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 32,089 shares of company stock worth $333,621. 20.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.