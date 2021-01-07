Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,905 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Tilly’s worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 107,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 50.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 34,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 28th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of TLYS opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.28 million, a P/E ratio of 921.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.20.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.08 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

