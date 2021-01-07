Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $123.24

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $123.24 and last traded at $123.14, with a volume of 4241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.41.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.07.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $500,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

