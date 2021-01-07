Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CLDT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $18.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $560.35 million, a PE ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 149.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

