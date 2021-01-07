Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

CEMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Colliers Securities raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CEMI opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 627,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 244,039 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 342,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 120,540 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $358,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 42.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 75,556 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

