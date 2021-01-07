Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHMA. BidaskClub cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $106,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chiasma by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,641,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after buying an additional 141,887 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chiasma by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 61,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHMA opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $246.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Chiasma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma Company Profile

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

