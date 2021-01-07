China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Shares Gap Down to $0.56

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CPHI) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.53. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 50,243 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $24.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.75% and a negative return on equity of 240.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter.

China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

