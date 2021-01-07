China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC) Trading Down 13.7%

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s stock price dropped 13.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 7,978,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 11,743,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 523.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.45% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTC)

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine piece tablets (TCMP) in China. It offers advanced, fine, and regular TCMP products, such as ChenXiang, SanQiFen, HongQi, SuMu, JiangXiang, CuYanHuSuo, XiaTianWu, LuXueJing, XueJie, ChaoSuanZaoRen, HongQuMi, ChuanBeiMu, HuangShuKuiHua, WuWeiZi, DingXiang, RenShen, QingGuo, JueMingZi, and ShaRen.

