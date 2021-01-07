CIBC Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CAE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.63.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

Shares of CAE opened at C$34.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$32.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.74 billion and a PE ratio of 161.92. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of C$14.26 and a 12-month high of C$42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$704.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$622.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.