Circle Property Plc (CRC.L) (LON:CRC) Shares Up 0.8%

Circle Property Plc (CRC.L) (LON:CRC)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 184.80 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 185 ($2.42). Approximately 9,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 4,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.50 ($2.40).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 180.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 162.24. The company has a market capitalization of £52.82 million and a PE ratio of 31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Circle Property Plc (CRC.L)’s previous dividend of $2.00. Circle Property Plc (CRC.L)’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Circle Property Plc (CRC.L) (LON:CRC)

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

