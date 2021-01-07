CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CIRCOR International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The firm has a market cap of $774.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CIRCOR International by 581.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.