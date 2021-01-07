Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Anderson expects that the semiconductor company will earn $3.49 per share for the year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Cirrus Logic from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $90.38 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.58. Cirrus Logic has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $91.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,016,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $861,095.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,950.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $46,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,167 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,339. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

