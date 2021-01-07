Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $35.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.20 and a beta of 0.78. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $32.03.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $231.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.65 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.87%. The Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $37,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,458.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 79.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 25.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.