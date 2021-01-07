Citigroup Inc. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.36 Per Share (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.22. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on C. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

C stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $83.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 34.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.