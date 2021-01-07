Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report sales of $1.70 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.89 billion to $6.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

NYSE:CFG traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,469,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,340,532. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

