Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Citizens & Northern from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens & Northern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citizens & Northern from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $21.42 on Monday. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $340.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $26.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Citizens & Northern news, Director Frank G. Pellegrino acquired 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,412 shares of company stock valued at $59,267. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Citizens & Northern in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,121,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

