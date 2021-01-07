Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clarivate from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Clarivate alerts:

NYSE CCC traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 0.53. Clarivate has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $33.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86.

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Clarivate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,462,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,069,000 after buying an additional 862,340 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after buying an additional 345,595 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,212,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,531,000 after buying an additional 987,728 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Clarivate by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,484,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,999,000 after buying an additional 181,220 shares during the period. Finally, Lateef Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,642,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,895,000 after acquiring an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.