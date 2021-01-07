Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.54% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clean Harbors focuses on improving its efficiency and lowering operating costs through enhanced technology, process efficiencies and stringent cost management. The company continues to make capital investments to enhance its quality and comply with government and local regulations. Acquisitions have been helping the company expand its business across multiple lines of services. The company's consistency in rewarding its shareholders through share buybacks, boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share. On the flip side, high debt may limit Clean Harbors future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Global presence exposes the company to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Its demand cycle is highly seasonal in nature. Partly due to these negatives, the stock has declined significantly in the past year.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLH. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

CLH stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day moving average of $63.29.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 over the last quarter. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $278,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $391,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Clean Harbors by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 78,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 17,489 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Clean Harbors by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Clean Harbors by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

