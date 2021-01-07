ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.49. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 65,299 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ClearOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.50.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley acquired 17,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,280,894.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 71,395 shares of company stock worth $154,082 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

