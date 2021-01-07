CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Reaches $0.26 on Major Exchanges

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $24,890.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001233 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000220 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00022796 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,569,130 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

CloakCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

