Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 11 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 11 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29) per share, for a total transaction of £154 ($201.20).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) alerts:

On Monday, December 7th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 11 shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($197.90).

On Thursday, November 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 13 shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,111 ($14.52) per share, for a total transaction of £144.43 ($188.70).

On Tuesday, October 20th, Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total transaction of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71).

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,453 ($18.98) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,375.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,172.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04. Close Brothers Group plc has a one year low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a one year high of GBX 1,647 ($21.52).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,173.71 ($15.33).

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.